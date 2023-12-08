Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League suffered a long delay, but Rocksteady is now ready to reveal more of its action title. Proof of this is that the game had a trailer in The Game Awards 2023where we could see more of his action.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shows more of its action in new trailer

The studio prepared an action-packed video to show us more of the skills of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Sharkwho will do everything possible to end the League of Justicewho suffered the consequences of an evil plan by Brainiac.

The trailer shows us in greater detail various locations in Metropolis, which will be an open world, as well as some of the enemies that we will face in the adventure. Likewise, we are given a look at Batman, Superman and other superheroes who are out of control. The title is still planned for February 2, 2024. Below you can see its most recent trailer.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

Find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023 and its announcements at this link.

Related video: Huge robbery! Nominations stolen at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News