The Suicide Squad Isekai series has an approximate release date and we already know what it is about thanks to its official synopsis.

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about? We leave you the answer below with the official synopsis. But first we must remember that Isekai is a subgenre of manga / anime where a group of people from our world travel to another, which is often fantasy. Some examples that I have seen and that I recommend are Sword Art Online, No Game No Life and Overlord. Do you know any others? Tell me in comments.

Now, a group of DC Comics villains will travel to a fantasy kingdom and this mix can be explosive as we can see in the trailer that we leave you below.

Official synopsis:

In crime-ridden Gotham City, Amanda Waller, head of ARGUS, has gathered a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These supervillains are sent to an otherworldly realm that is connected to this world through a door. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rage and dragons rule the skies – an ‘ISEKAI’!

With lethal explosives strapped to their necks, they can’t run or hide, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and his team conquer this dangerous ISEKAI kingdom? Prepare for the fast-paced saga of the elite task force known as the Suicide Squad as they embark on an astonishing adventure!

Suicide Squad Isekai

The Suicide Squad Isekai series has a brutal creative team. Since it will be directed by Eri Osada (Spicy Girls, Sekai Saikou no Ansatsusha, Isekai Kizoku ni Tensei Suru) with the production company WIT Studio, responsible for Attack on Titan, Spy × Family and Pokémon: The Power of All. While Akira Amano will prepare the characters retouched by Naoto Hosoda and will have music by Kenichiro Suehiro.

The release date will be in 2024, although we do not have the exact day, but we will inform you as more information is provided. Are you looking forward to seeing the Suicide Squad Isekai series? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

