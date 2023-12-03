From Japan comes Suicide Squad Isekai, the anime version of the famous DC Comics villain team.

The Suicide Squad Isekai trailer that we leave you below has revealed the complete suicide squad. And as it could not be otherwise, the list is pure excitement: King Shark, Clayface, Peacemaker and Deadshot join the Joker and Harley Quinn in this explosive DC Comics series. Although there will surely be many more surprises. How about? Leave me your opinion.

Here you can see the Suicide Squad Isekai trailer:

What is it about?

This revealing trailer shows these characters from the DC universe embarking on an unparalleled journey. From King Shark to Clayface, the members of Task Force X bring this high fantasy world to life. Check out the new footage to see them in action!

(Anime)

For those unfamiliar with the term, an isekai in the world of manga and anime means that characters are transported to a different world, often filled with magic and fantasy. On this journey, the characters discover new talents or abilities, immersing themselves in unimaginable adventures.

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime is being directed by Eri Osasda and has a team of talented scriptwriters, designers, and musicians to take this experience to the next level.

The development of this project has been in the making for some time. Hiroyuki Omor, executive producer of WB Japan, revealed that this ambitious plan began to take shape about four years ago. The result is ready to surprise and excite DC and anime fans! Since it is the best possible combination. Don’t you think?

Although there is no exact release date yet, DC Comics has confirmed that this long-awaited anime will be released sometime in 2024. Are you ready to dive into this new journey? Share your excitement in the comments and join the anticipation for this new adventure of Suicide Squad Isekai in the world of anime!

