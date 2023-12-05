Suicide Squad (2016)

Director David Ayer has always explained that he has a version of Suicide Squad very different from the one that hit theaters.

A few years ago there was a very strong campaign to release Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, something that was achieved in 2021, although it was not seen in theaters but on the HBO Max streaming platform. David Ayer has been trying to achieve the same thing for some time for Suicide Squad, a film that Warner Bros. changed a lot from the original idea. Will we be able to see it? It seems we are closer than we thought.

Since then, David Ayer has continued his film career, releasing films such as Bright (2017), Countdown (2020) and in 2024 Beekeeper will arrive with Jason Statham as the protagonist. However, he has not forgotten that he had a great version of Suicide Squad that they did not let him release.

These are his words when asked if we can do an alternative cut of the film:

“I think so. I’m going to have hope. You know, there are a lot of people who are committed to certain narratives that they don’t want to see the light of day. So there is an immense political headwind. Because if that cut were made public, the cowardice and all the general shit of how the film has been treated and how the actors have been taken away from the great work they had done.”

“That narrative explodes once people see the movie. But it is yet to come. Something is going to happen. Something is going to be revealed. The truth always comes to light. “It always comes to light.”

Suicide Squad (2016)

For now, we can only wait to find out if Suicide Squad will ever be released according to David Ayer’s vision. It probably won’t be in theaters, but on some streaming platform, but what is clear is that the editing will have to change a lot because the 2016 version was not up to par with the brutal marketing campaign they prepared.

Would you like to see David Ayer’s montage? Would you leave Suicide Squad as it arrived in theaters? Leave me your opinion in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.