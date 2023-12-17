Suara.com – NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is undergoing treatment in hospital after suffering a hip fracture. The former basketball player, who is now 76 years old, suffered a broken hip after falling at a concert, Saturday (16/12/2023).

“Last night while attending a concert, Kareem accidentally fell and broke his hip. “He will undergo surgery today,” said Abdul-Jabbar's representative, Deborah Morales, citing an AFP report, Sunday (17/12/2023).

Morales said Abdul-Jabbar was immediately taken to hospital and was scheduled to undergo surgery as soon as possible to repair his injury.

“We greatly appreciate all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who assisted Kareem at the scene, and the incredible medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital, who are currently taking good care of Kareem,” said Morales.

However, Morales did not reveal what concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending at that time, or the complete chronology of how he fell.

Abdul-Jabbar is known as a very iconic center because he is a six-time NBA champion, as well as winning the MVP title six times in 20 league seasons.

The 6-foot-6 center made his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969, and in 1971 led the Bucks to their first NBA crown.

Abdul-Jabbar entered the Los Angeles Lakers transfer market in 1975 and led the Lakers to five titles in the 1980s, before finally deciding to retire in 1989.

The 19-time NBA All-Star, known for his trademark “Skyhook” shot, also broke the NBA's all-time scoring record in 1984.

He held that record for years before it was finally broken by another Lakers star, LeBron James, earlier this year. (BETWEEN)