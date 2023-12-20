Suez Canal, the war with the Houthis is bringing trade to its knees. Italy is among the most affected

The new front of guerra which opened on the Red Seawhere pro-Iranian militiamen Houthi they are attacking the merchant ships directed in the channel Suez causing the reaction of United States who have established a task force (which also includes Italy), for fight back. Of course this situation is provoking enormous inconveniences concerning all’import ed export and it is among the most affected states Italy. In fact, – we read in La Verità – they transit through Suez almost 83 billion euros of import and export of our country, equal to approximately 40% of the total trade by sea of Italy. Block the Red Sea in fact it means blocking Suez because that is one strategic route for cargo ships that transport goods.

Read also: Polls: Meloni, confidence +2% after Atreju. The latest party by party

Read also: EU Stability Pact, Paris and Berlin: 100% agreement

The alternative – continues La Verità – is to do take ships a longer route and even more expensive, you should in fact switch from Cape of Good Hope sailing around l’Africa with a deviation of 3 thousand nautical miles, equal to two weeks of extra travel. A big problem also for Italian ports. “With regard to Trieste – explains Zeno D'Agostino, president of the port of Trieste – we will have at least two, three weeks off. From December 27th to mid-January we will not have ships, because they are circumnavigating Africa. If the situation persists, I wonder, what interest does a ship that makes all that tour have in entering the Eastern Mediterranean or the Adriatic? The West Mes is saved but the East Med will have to be served by transshipping”.

Subscribe to the newsletter