Suez Canal: race against time to unblock the container ship “One Orpheus”

The navigation in the eastern part of Suez passage was suspended after a collision container ship against a bridge. According to Egyptian state television Al Qahera News, the Suez Canal Authority, which manages the maritime route, intervened with tugboats immediately after the ship collided with the Mansi bridgenear the city of Ismailia, in the new section of the canal, effectively getting stuck in the canal and causing a temporary blocking of navigation.



The protagonist of the incident was the portacontainer ‘One Orpheus‘, flying the flag of Singapore, whose rudder, according to what was reported by the Authority, suffered a structural failure just as it was crossing the Canal, a failure which caused the ship to hit the bridge. As many as four tugboats were deployed to remove the ‘One Orpheus’ and try to restore the situation.

The latest hiccup in this crucial hub of global trade dates back to the end of August, when another collision between two oil tankers led to the suspension of navigation for a few hours. The Suez Canal, an important source of revenue in foreign currency for Egypthas been the scene of at least eight crashes this year, though not all disrupted traffic.

The most serious event occurred in March 2021, when the container ship “Ever Given” blocked the sea passage, with its 400 meters of length and 18,000 containers on board, causing a huge traffic jam.

The President of the Canal Management Authority, Osama Rabiehe assured that “navigation will not be affected by this emergency situation” also because for the moment it was possible to partially divert traffic to another route. The ‘One Orpheus’ was part of a convoy that left Singapore and headed for the Netherlands.

