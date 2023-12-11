Suara.com – The wife of presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo, Siti Atikoh Suprianti, made a visit to Rau Market on Jalan Kyai H. Abdul Latif, Cimuncang, Serang City, Banten, Monday (11/12/2023). He did this to check the prices of a number of basic necessities.

Atikoh admitted that he needed to check the cost of basic necessities in Serang because the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) alumnus had previously received complaints about the high price of chilies.

Based on monitoring by Suara.com, Atikoh arrived at the market at 07.50 WIB. He came still wearing sports clothes, because previously he had taken part in the Indonesian Love of Homeland Gymnastics (Sicita) with the Secretary General of the PDI-P Hasto Kristiyanto and hundreds of volunteers at Serang City Square, Banten.

He appeared to be visiting a number of traders selling their wares. He also interacted with the trader. Then he also bought it to take home.

Meanwhile, Atikoh previously said that his visit was to check a number of prices for basic necessities at the Serang City Market.

“Yes, I want to check market prices too, because yesterday when I visited West Java and then Yogyakarta and Central Java, there were still lots of complaints about the high prices of goods, especially chilies,” said Alam Ganjar Pranowo’s mother.

Ganjar’s wife, Siti Atikoh, after receiving support from the caretaker of the An Nur Ngrukem Islamic Boarding School, Bantul, KH. Yasin Nawawi for Ganjar-Mahfud. (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Atikoh said that the price of chilies in Yogyakarta after he visited the local market had reached IDR 130 thousand per kilogram and red onions IDR 32 thousand.

“In Yogyakarta yesterday, it was up to Rp. 130 thousand per kilo. Then red onions were Rp. 32 thousand per kilo, rice was also still high, and other needs,” he said.

“I also want to check what conditions are like in Serang. Maybe there are any complaints from the traders themselves, but from consumers it’s clear,” said the woman born in East Java.