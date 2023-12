(Adnkronos) – The first Aurora EV-ICD procedures in Emilia Romagna and Lombardy. Biffi (Sant’Orsola), a unique device of its kind with the electrocatheter positioned under the sternum, outside the heart and veins. Able to deliver rapid stimulation to end ventricular tachycardia or to stimulate the heart in the event of asystole, i.e. in the absence of a heartbeat