Between Friday and Saturday the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese paramilitary group that is fighting a civil war against the country's regular army, attacked the city of Wad Madani. The city is located in the center of the country, about 130 kilometers south-east of the capital Khartoum, and so far it had not been affected by the fighting in the Sudanese civil war, which has been going on for months and has already caused more than 10 thousand deaths.

– Listen to Globo: The forgotten war in Sudan

The regular army responded to the RSF attack with aerial bombardments, and the violence has already pushed thousands of people to flee: in a couple of days around 14 thousand people have already left the city, according to the United Nations. Many of these had in turn fled Khartoum, where fighting between the RSF and the army has been going on since April.