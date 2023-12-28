Suda51 confirms that Shadows of the Damnes Remastered will be released in 2024 and advances Grasshopper Manufacture's plans to announce its new game.

Court51the well-known creator of No More Heroes o Killer7 at Grasshopper Manufacture, advances its plans for 2024 from its studio, in which a game will be released and another should be announced.

In an interview in 4Gamer (via Nintendo Life) Goichi Suda has once again confirmed, on the one hand, that Shadows of the Damned Remastered will be launched in 2024.

This remaster of the 2011 game Shadows of the Damned, a horror action game against demons, very “From Dusk till Dawn”, was announced in mid-2023 with a surreal video.

On the other hand, they drop that in 2024 they “should” announce their new game…

“2024 will be a lively year for Grasshopper. A remaster of Shadows of the Damned will be released, and we are working hard on a new game,” Suda said.

Ren Yamazaki, also from Grasshopper, added that “I think we should be able to announce something in 2024.”

The new game from the creator of No More Heroes will be presented in 2024

We know that Grasshopper Manufacture work on a new gameand this will probably be from a new IP, an IP of their own that they can freely control (for example, it will not be a new No More Heroes, whose IP belongs to Marvelous).

In fact, very much in their style, last year they presented the first image of the game… a simple screen, on a television, that shows a 3D environment of a night forest (and not too detailed, it must be said).

There's another Suda51 game in development… and it's Hotel Barcelona, a project that was thought to be forgotten between Suda and Hidetaka Suehiro, “Swery75”, the creator of Deadly Premonition. It reappeared at an Xbox event at the Tokyo Game Show, confirming that it is a “2.5D slasher.”

We don't know if Hotel Barcelona will be released in 2024, but if you are a fan of the surreal and violent style of Goichi Suda's games, it is one that you should follow very closely, along with the remaster of Shadows of the Damned… and Lollipop Chainsaw , also confirmed for 2024, although from another study.