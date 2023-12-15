Suara.com – The Ministry of Communication and Information (Kominfo) together with the Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency of the Ministry of Communication and Information successfully carried out trials of the Republic of Indonesia Satellite 1 aka Satria 1 some time ago.

Head of the Bakti Kominfo Satellite Division, Sri Sanggrama Aradea, said he was satisfied with the results of the Satria 1 Satellite trials which were held in six locations, namely Manokwari City, Jayapura City, Ambon City, Batam City, Kupang City and Banjarbaru City.

“So yesterday we got the uplink at 3 Mbps, the downlink at 10 Mbps. That's quite ideal for Satria 1,” he said when met at the BAKTI Kominfo Office, Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023).

He explained that the Satria 1 Satellite can actually reach all regions of Indonesia. It's just that the internet network produced from this satellite is intended for frontier, outermost and underdeveloped areas (3T areas) such as education (schools), government services, and so on.

“That's enough, because if we look at the results of our experience, currently 4 Mbps per location is sufficient, for online and so on,” he added.

Aradea is optimistic that the Satria 1 Satellite will officially operate in Indonesia in early January 2024. In fact, next week BAKTI Kominfo will enter the final stage before finally providing internet in the 3T area.

Head of the BAKTI Kominfo Satellite Division Sri Sanggrama Aradea when met at the BAKTI Kominfo Office in Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023). (Suara.com/Dicky Prastya)

However, for the initial stage, Aradea explained that the Satria 1 Satellite could not directly serve 37,000 village points in Indonesia. The total was divided by BAKTI Kominfo over two years.

“We divided the 37,000 over two years because ideally we would build 20-25 thousand in a year. We couldn't possibly do that much straight away,” he explained.

In this initial stage, continued Aradea, BAKTI Kominfo will prioritize internet services from Satria 1 to the western region. He himself was surprised because many parts of western Indonesia actually needed an internet network more.

“Because the west is very major but not many private companies have entered there. Like in Sumatra, there are still many coastlines that don't have internet in schools,” he said.

Apart from education, other facilities such as health are still not served by the internet. This does not only apply to western Indonesia, but also central Indonesia.

Meanwhile, for eastern Indonesia, Aradea admits that people in that area have not yet reached the internet. The difference with the west is that eastern Indonesia is more focused on the defense sector.

“Like the Polri-TNI administration, to help them, because there are many requests from them,” he explained.

Kominfo trials Satria 1 Satellite

Previously, the Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi, conducted a direct test call via video conference and ensured that internet access using the SATRIA-1 network could be used properly.

“From Jayapura, how come the signal is okay? Then from which other areas? From Jayapura is it good? From Kupang? Where else is it far away, from the islands? How about from Manokwari? This is still a test, Mrs. Indah, Mrs. Managing Director?” he said via video conference from the Ministry of Communication and Information Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (07/12/2023).

From this trial, Minister Budi Arie stated that SATRIA-1 had successfully connected to the internet network and could be used for long-distance telecommunications needs.

This integration trial stage was carried out after the launch of SATRIA-1 in June 2023 and was successful. In November 2023, SATRIA-1 will occupy orbit 146 East Longitude (BT).