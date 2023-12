FC Twente came out of the dressing room very strong and within a minute the score could have been doubled. Olij saved Steijn's shot, after which Smal hit the post from close range and those missed opportunities cost the Tukkers dearly. Van Hoorenbeeck hit Arno Verschueren, after which the ball hit the spot on the advice of the VAR. Lauritsen remained very calm and made the score 1-1.