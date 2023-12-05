The successor to the Subaru XV? It’s called Crosstrek. Although it is mainly the name that changes, because the fundamentals – and the looks – remain virtually unchanged. The Crosstrek is therefore still a high-performance off-roader that has a family appearance. This means no pseudo-off-road qualities or a petite three-cylinder in the front, but a 2-liter four-cylinder boxer engine, permanent four-wheel drive and a generous ride height of 22 centimeters.

8 year warranty included

The result is that you either understand this car or walk around it with a loud scream. However, that does not stop Subaru from competitively marketing the Crosstrek. For its base price of 35,245 euros you can buy a lot of competitors, but they are not nearly as well equipped, do not have the same off-road qualities and do not come with an 8-year warranty.

At Subaru they don’t believe in options either. Three versions, that’s what you’ll have to make do with. For example, the basic price above is for the Comfort version, one step higher is the Luxury (€37,245) and at the very top is the Premium version (€39,245). Although the majority of Europeans will be more likely to find something to their liking in, say, a Nissan Qashqai, the Subaru adept cannot spoil his day.

