Climate change is generating a series of global changes that not only affect meteorology with unusual changes in the seasons, but has also generated new economic concepts. One of them is the carbon credit market, with which companies and countries can offset their CO₂ emissions.

In this new ecology market, an unexpected beneficiary has emerged: developing countries. These countries have less industrial development and are therefore comparatively less polluting. Some of these countries have large masses of subtropical forest, which makes them a sweet spot for more developed countries to want to exploit their capacity as a natural CO₂ sink, becoming the equivalent of a gold mine for billionaire investors.

What are carbon credits? Carbon offsets or carbon credits or carbon credits are an international instrument that allows companies and countries to offset carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions that are most difficult to eliminate. Even if a company optimizes the production process of its products, uses clean energy and reduces emissions in the supply chain as much as possible, it will always have a small margin of CO₂ emissions into the atmosphere that it must compensate by purchasing carbon credits.

Each of these credits represents a ton of CO₂ emissions into the atmosphere, which are then offset by actions and investments elsewhere on the planet to capture and process that ton of emissions.

CO₂ has a price, and it is not climatic. That the instrument that represents a ton of CO₂ emitted is called 'carbon credit' is no coincidence, because like currencies, carbon credits have a price set in different world markets, which increases or decreases their price. as is the case with currency markets around the world. The higher the price of these credits, the greater the amount that companies must pay to offset their emissions.

The problem is that there is no global regulatory standard to set prices, and even the interested company itself can set them. The average is about $9.87 for each credit. According to the World Bank, by 2023 global carbon pricing will raise nearly $100 billion. “Carbon pricing can be an effective way to incorporate the costs of climate change into economic decision-making, thereby incentivizing climate action,” said Jennifer Sara, Global Director of Climate Change at the World Bank.





Carbon credit price chart

Not all carbon credits are the same. The principle of additionality is a relevant factor when determining the value of the carbon credit. This factor was included in the Gold Standard report introduced by the Paris Agreement. The principle of additionality refers to the fact that the value of the credit increases when the investment made in that compensation activity would not be possible without that support.

An example is found in renewable energies, whose carbon credits have a low value. Generating solar or wind energy is more profitable than using gas or fossil fuels, so the development of this technology is not necessarily linked to carbon processing, but rather to energy profitability. The same does not happen with the protection of forests or jungles, where this investment is decisive and, therefore, its credits have a greater market value.

Forests are a natural sink for CO₂. In recent years, companies have proliferated that capture CO₂ from the atmosphere, store it and process it to bury it and promote the regeneration of tree mass elsewhere on the planet or under the seabed. This is what is known as 'Carbon sequestration' or cross-border carbon export.

However, it is much simpler and more efficient to process it naturally by letting trees and plants capture that CO2 and eliminate it through photosynthesis. For this reason, they are the most valued for the issuance of carbon credits and are the ones that bring the most benefits to the territory that issues them because they protect the forest mass. According to UN data, a single tree can sequester up to 150 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year. It is estimated that the world's forests store about 296 gigatonnes of carbon in both above- and below-ground biomass.

The opportunity for developing countries. The issuance of these carbon credits represents an opportunity for countries that do not have great industrial potential, but do have many forest resources. These credits can be a new avenue for foreign investment that, unlike mining or other types of extractive investment, their value lies in the conservation of natural spaces and their expansion.

Thus, the larger the forest area, the greater the capacity to import processed CO₂ emissions and the greater foreign investment in the form of carbon credits.

The ecological hit of the Congo. A few days ago Bloomberg reported on the investment that the CO2 capture company dClimate, backed by billionaire Mark Cuban, was going to make in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The agreement consists of paying the Democratic Republic of the Congo a fee for the rights to sequester 100 million tons of CO2 or its equivalent in some 500,000 hectares of peatlands and forest in that country. In exchange, the company will pay $1 billion to the Congolese state.

The company will monitor the land to demonstrate that, indeed, deforestation in that area is being avoided, and will sell the credits generated on the open market at a price of between 7 and 10 dollars, obtaining a profit of between 10% and 20%. %. In French, this means paying to fertilize and preserve Congolese forests.

“We will choose this particular area and make these payments contingent on that area being preserved and continuing to be preserved over the next decade,” dClimate co-founder Siddhartha Jha told Bloomberg in an interview.

Envy between neighboring countries. The deal achieved by the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been received with some envy in its neighbor Gabon, because its credits do not reach the same value. The reason: additionality.

The World Bank estimates that Congo's forests capture 822 million tons of greenhouse gases each year, but without the investment obtained from carbon credits, its forest mass and peat bog areas would be lost. On the other hand, Gabon has a powerful tropical wood industry, so as with wind energy, there are other interests in the conservation of these forests, not just the issuance of carbon credits.

