TEL AVIV – Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Eli Cohen, said that agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza Strip at this stage it is a mistake. Israel will continue its war against Hamas regardless of whether they have international support or not.

“Israel will continue its war against Hamas with or without international support,” Cohen stressed.

“A ceasefire at the current stage is a gift for the Hamas terrorist organization, and will allow them to rise again and threaten the Israeli population,” he added as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Cohen also called on the international community to act “effectively and aggressively” to protect global shipping lanes.

Israel faces increasing diplomatic isolation in its war on the Gaza Strip as the UN demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and US President Joe Biden says “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians is hurting international support.

Israel launched its campaign to wipe out the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza with global sympathy after fighters stormed the border fence on October 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and taking 240 people hostage.

But since then, Israeli forces have surrounded the enclave and destroyed much of it, with more than 18,000 people confirmed dead according to Palestinian health authorities, and thousands more feared lost in the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.

Since an attempt to extend a week-long ceasefire failed in early December, Israeli forces have expanded their ground campaign from the northern Gaza Strip to the south by storming the main city of Khan Younis in the south.

