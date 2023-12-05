Embracer Group’s restructuring plan continues to result in closures and layoffs of what, a few years ago, was considered the new video game giant in Europe. Unfortunately, the bad news does not stop and another study has been impacted by the bad timing.

Another day, another Embracer Group studio in trouble

According to reports from Insider-Gaming and Eurogamer, New World Interactive, developers of the military-themed FPS and multiplayer franchise Insurgency, was impacted by Embracer Group’s financial decisions. Initially, sources indicated that the studio had closed permanently in an alleged announcement made to workers yesterday morning.

However, hours later Saber Interactive, publisher and studio head of Insurgency: Sandstorm, denied that New World Interactive was going to close, but accepted that the studio has suffered layoffs and is currently dealing with workers to accommodate them in new projects or In cases where this is not possible, offer an attractive settlement that concludes the employment relationship.

What will happen to the Insurgency military FPS franchise?

Is Insurgency in danger?

In this regard, Saber Interactive reported in a statement: “We can confirm that there have been restructuring changes involving our subsidiary New World Interactive. Unfortunately, this reorganization has resulted in layoffs at the studio. We are working to fill existing vacancies within “We will meet with people affected by these changes wherever possible and we will provide severance packages to affected employees.”

Finally, Saber assured that the Insurgency franchise is not at risk, that work on Insurgency: Sandstorm and on IP projects that have not been revealed will continue.

In news related to the Embracer Group disaster, reports indicate that the studio working on the return of TimeSplitters has its days numbered. In the same way, the causes that led to the disaster of Saints Row were revealed, a reboot that resulted in a failure of such severity that the studio, Volition, closed its doors forever.

