Researchers at Harvard and Oxford universities determined that behavioral health problems, such as alcoholism and schizophrenia, had the greatest impact on childlessness among men diagnosed in their twenties, according to what the British Daily Mail reported from the journal Nature Human Behavior.

It turns out that women are more likely to miss children due to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disorders and type 2 diabetes, when diagnosed in their early 20s.

The long list consists of 74 different conditions that increase the likelihood of a man or woman being infertile later in life, including behavioral disorders and disabilities such as schizophrenia and cerebral palsy, alcohol and drug addiction and antisocial personality disorder.

Other non-mental conditions that have also been associated with increased rates of childlessness include high blood pressure, blood clotting disorders, vaginal infections, and irregular menstrual periods.

The strongest factors affecting the ability to have children in the future included other disorders from birth, mental health problems, and disorders that affect the nervous system, such as multiple sclerosis and juvenile arthritis.

In the study, researchers analyzed data on 1.4 million women, born between 1956 and 1973, and 1.1 million men, born between 1956 and 1968.

Women who were between 16 and 20 years old when they were diagnosed with obesity were more likely to be infertile than women who were diagnosed in early adulthood.

The researchers said that mental problems had the greatest impact among men, while metabolic and endocrine problems, such as diabetes, had the greatest impact on the rates of childlessness among women.

“By assessing the role of several early life diseases in childlessness in 2.5 million people across Finland and Sweden, this study paves the way for a better understanding of infertility,” said Andrea Jana, director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine in Finland.

Lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Helsinki, Oxing Liu, said: “Various factors are increasing rates of infertility around the world, with postponing childbearing being a major contributor that may increase the risk of infertility.”