Although the battle ahead appears complicated, Hayao Miyazaki's film could make history in the most prestigious awards of the Seventh Art.

We are entering that annual stage when the film and television awards circuit gets interesting with some of the most renowned awards in the industry. Everything leads, of course, to the Oscars, whose award ceremony will be held on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theatre.

At the moment, the Academy is announcing some of the shortlists that make up the famous “shortlists” prior to the announcement of the official nominations. Although there are still some categories to be announced, there are possibilities that The Boy and the Heron, by Studio Ghibli, will choose to do an unusual double.

The movie of Hayao Miyazaki (Miyazaki Hayao) has already made history this year by entering, along with Suzume, in the Golden Globe nominations in the category of Best Animated Film. It is the first time in the history of the awards that two anime films have been nominated.

But you've come to read about the Oscars and why Studio Ghibli aspires to do a double, so let's go for it, although keep in mind that all this is conditional on the titles that are announced during the official nominations.

The Boy and the Heron could win in two Oscar categories

Usually, anime films that manage to make it to the Oscars are content with opting for the category of Best Animated Filmsomething that tends to automatically rule them out of the Best Foreign Language Film category.

It is very strange that an anime film manages to sneak into another type of category, but The Boy and the Heron is aiming high this 2024 in the shortlist of Best Original Score thanks to the music of Joe Hisaishi (Hisaishi Joe), colaborador habitual de Miyazaki.

Although The Boy and the Heron will most likely be measured against films like Barbie or The Color Purple, the option to surprise if it ends up among the nominees is there.

All this fits if we assume that the movie by Studio Ghibli will enter the nominations for Best Animated Film, whose shortlist has not yet been made public, but includes films such as Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie or the aforementioned Suzume.

Do you think The Boy and the Heron could give Studio Ghlibli double joy at the 2024 Oscars? Will he achieve at least the nomination in both categories?