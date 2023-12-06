Video game studios are not the only ones that have to deal with the problem of piracy, as companies dedicated to anime and manga have also had a decades-long fight against this practice.

Now, it seems they are close to giving a hard blow to piracy of its productions and publicationssince recent reports assure that one of the biggest manga and anime piracy sites could close soonsince its operators have already been identified.

Companies go after one of the largest manga and anime piracy sites

According to the details, Kakao Entertainmentan entertainment company based in South Korea, was able to identify the operators of one of the largest sites that distributes anime and manga without any authorization.

The report claims that the site has illegally distributed approximately 20,000 mangas and nearly 7000 series. It is estimated that this movement has generated million-dollar losses for the Japanese and South Korean industry.

Kakao Entertainment allegedly identified the founder and 2 other members of the site. Their plan is to form an alliance with various companies and studios to take legal action and stop the site’s operations once and for all.

For this reason, it is speculated that the portal’s days are numbered and that its managers could face serious charges for illegally distributing copyrighted material. Kakao Entertainment made an investigation for 5 years that could finally bear fruit very soon.

Anime and manga fans know that it is an important step for the good of the industry and the creators; However, there are people who complained about the company’s decision. They believe that while fighting piracy, studios should do something to improve the distribution and localization of their productions. This way, fans would not resort to sites like the one mentioned.

Studies will combat anime and manga piracy

