Over the weekend there were strong thunderstorms hitting the eastern coast of Argentina and Uruguay, with winds of up to 150 km/h which caused the deaths of at least 16 people in total. The hardest hit area was the Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca, about 570 km south of the capital Buenos Aires, where storms on Saturday caused major damage and caused the deaths of 13 people.

These people were in a sports hall where a roller skating competition was taking place, when the storm caused part of the roof to collapse. Another 14 people were injured and firefighters had to work for hours to free those trapped under the rubble. The storm then moved north, reaching first Buenos Aires and then neighboring Uruguay: on Sunday a woman died in Moreno, a city on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, and 2 people died in Uruguay.