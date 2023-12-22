The wind intensified on this Friday 22 December with strong Foehn gusts in the North-Westparticularly on Piedmont. During the night and in the last few hours a real wind storm is affecting many areas, including the Turin area, with damage and several reports.

The most intense gusts occurred in the mountain and foothill areas, where they well exceeded 100 km/h, as expected. The Foehn also contributed to a significant rise in temperatures which in many areas exceeded 15 degrees already at 7 in the morning.

Strong wind in Piedmont: hellish night with gusts of over 200 km/h

It was a rather complicated night in Piedmont, particularly in the mountain and foothill areas where the Foehn lashed with record gusts. At the Sacra di San Micheleright at the entrance to the Val di Susa, the Foehn lashed with gusts up to 224 km/h. In the foothill areas, gusts of up to 120 km/h were reported but the wind was no joke even in the plains where gusts reached 85 km/h.

During these hours the wind continued to blow strongly. According to the latest data from Arpa Piemonte, so far the most intense gusts have been recorded on Gran Vaudala (190 km/h) and southern Monte Fraiteve (122 km/h) while in the plains the gusts of Avigliana 115 km/h and Borgone 103 km/h. Maximum gust recorded in Turin 94 km/h.