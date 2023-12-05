Suara.com – The rapid progress of Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s political career continues to be a matter of public discussion. The reason is that in just two years after becoming Mayor of Solo, Gibran has run as a vice presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto.

Many have questioned Gibran’s reason for rushing to target the Vice President’s Palace. Some even brought up the issue of salary, where the income of an RI 2 is certainly far above that of the mayor.

As a comparison, the basic salary of a mayor is IDR 2.1 million per month, as regulated in Government Regulation (PP) Number 59 of 2000. However, of course this figure does not include the allowances that a mayor is entitled to receive.

Further regulated in Presidential Regulation Number 68 of 2001, the mayor’s allowance is IDR 3.78 million per month. Then the mayor is also entitled to receive regional operational allowances whose nominal value is determined from their respective Regional Original Income (PAD).

So what is the basic salary of a vice president?

Quoted from Law Number 7 of 1978, it is stated that the basic salary of a president is 6 times the basic salary of the highest Indonesian official after the president and vice president. Meanwhile, the vice president is entitled to a basic salary of 4 times the highest basic salary.

The highest official after the president and vice president is the MPR, where the chairman’s basic salary is IDR 5,040,000 per month. Thus, a vice president is entitled to a basic salary of IDR 20,160,000 per month apart from various attached allowances.

The vice president is entitled to receive an allowance according to Presidential Decree Number 68 of 2001 in the amount of IDR 22 million per month. So in total, Gibran can get a basic salary of IDR 42,160,000 per month if he succeeds in becoming vice president.

However, this figure still excludes operational costs which are the supporting rights of state officials, such as obtaining facilities such as household costs, health care costs, and holiday allowances (THR).