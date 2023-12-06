The narrative of Napoli-Inter was devoured by dubious episodes and presumed wrongs, making Barella’s goal, the best seen so far, forgotten

Caught between a thousand controversies, sometimes furious about referees and VAR, we are losing the beauty of football. Yes, because it would be right – naturally – to ALSO focus our attention on questionable and doubtful episodes. But the problem is that we often ONLY talk about this, carried away by the statements of the protagonists, who end up packaging a product with the wrong bow.