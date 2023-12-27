Suara.com – In order to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem in Indonesia, PT Pintu Kemana Saja with the PINTU brand, a crypto asset buying and selling and investment platform, sponsored an event entitled “Halo Ethereum” which was held at three universities, including the Surabaya Integrated Science and Technology Institute (ISTTS), Sumatra University North (USU), and the Trisakti Tourism Institute.

“The PINTU application is the first exchange in Indonesia to receive sponsorship support from Devcon to organize Halo Ethereum, which is a series of events from Ethereum community meetings that are open to developers, enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to know more deeply and share insights about the Ethereum ecosystem. “This event is one of a series of Road to Devcon Ethereum 2024 which will be held in Southeast Asia,” said PINTU Head of Community Jonathan Hartono, written on Thursday (28/12/2023).

Reporting from devcon.org, Devcon is an Ethereum Conference for developers, researchers and researchers. Devcon is on a mission to push boundaries through decentralized protocols. Meanwhile, Devcon announced that it will hold the 7th Devcon which will be located in Southeast Asia with the aim of supporting Ethereum's growth in the region.

“We opened the Halo Ethereum series at the Surabaya Integrated Science and Technology Institute by presenting three speakers including Prof. Notes discussing Ethereum fundamentals to discussions about smart contracts. “Two other speakers, namely Eko from Metapool and two PINTU community representatives, Ivan Kwananda and Haiqal, discussed further about non-fungible tokens (NFT) and Liquidity Staking,” said Jonathan.

Jonathan added, the second city in Medan which was held at USU, focused on discussions regarding the basic concepts of Ethereum, the use of smart contracts for developers and also decentralized applications (dApps). The last city in Jakarta which was held at the Trisakti Tourism Institute presented three speakers at once, namely, Mario from Parallax, GreenMan Ron from BlockDevID, and Ari Budi Santosa from Pintu Academy who discussed in more depth the basic concepts of blockchain up to ERC 4337 & 6551.

“Through this series of events, we hope to increase knowledge about the Ethereum ecosystem in Indonesia,” he said.

For your information, the Ethereum Foundation launched Road to Devcon (RTD) Grants to support the emergence of new Ethereum events, grassroots communities, and educational initiatives in various regions. Southeast Asia was chosen to hold the seventh Devcon because it was considered to have great opportunities and rapid development.