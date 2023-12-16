Suara.com – The streets of Gaza have turned into open graves as many families choose to bury the bodies of their relatives killed by Israeli airstrikes in makeshift mass graves scattered throughout the Gaza Strip.

Reporting from the Turkish news agency, Anadolu, Saturday (16/12/2023), access to the main cemetery was closed due to prolonged aggression forcing burials to be carried out in emergency mass graves.

A number of Palestinians interviewed said the graves were only temporary burials until a humanitarian ceasefire was declared or hostilities ceased. The bodies will later be moved to official cemeteries in cities in Gaza.

Head of the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdu, said his team had documented more than 120 makeshift mass graves in the Gaza Strip region to bury victims of Israel's ongoing war.

In an earlier statement to Anadolu, Abdu said that “people in the Gaza Strip were forced to create makeshift mass graves in residential neighborhoods, courtyards, streets, marriage halls and sports stadiums, given the difficulty of accessing existing main cemeteries.”

Abdu explained that many families chose this option because “it was impossible to reach the main cemetery due to road closures, infrastructure damage and ongoing offensive operations.”

Journalist Adham Al-Sharif, who works for a local newspaper in Gaza City, said that due to the increasing number of deaths, hospitals were becoming overcrowded, so that residents and medical personnel were forced to bury the martyrs in new mass graves.

“Dozens of unidentified bodies in the hospital began to decompose over time, emitting a smell that disturbed patients, the injured, refugees and medical staff,” Al-Sharif said.

“The only solution provided to the medical staff and people displaced in Gaza City in connection with the Israeli army's ground offensive is to find a nearby plot of empty land where the victims can be buried,” he added.

He said that a doctor even took the initiative to bury 120 victims who died on an empty plot of land belonging to a resident in the Al-Daraj area, east of Gaza City, with an area of ​​no more than 500 square meters.

“Even this land, which was turned into a graveyard for martyrs, did not escape (Israel's) aggression. Soldiers targeted nearby residential buildings, and the debris fell on the cemetery, burying several martyrs under the rubble and on top of the graves,” Al-Sharif said. (Source: Antara/Anadolu)