Street Fighter 6 captivated specialized critics and players, so we are facing one of the best installments of the franchise and one of the must-see titles of 2023. Despite its good reception, it was unable to avoid controversy.

The title of Capcom It has a lot of content, but it will also receive updates as time goes by. The price of DLC fighters, such as Rashid y A.K.Idid not cause controversy and are in line with what is expected, but it is the value of the customization items that raised the eyebrows of the community.

During the summer, the fighting video game began a collaboration with The Ninja Turtles. Fans criticized the price of the cosmetic items, since obtaining all the crossover content involved an approximate cost of $99.98 USD. Now, history repeated itself.

The price of Outfit 3 from Street Fighter 6 generates controversy

After a long wait, all the characters that make up the base roster of Street Fighter 6 received their Outfit 3, that is, a new additional suit. This way, players can purchase Lily’s Mexican-inspired outfit, Juri’s pajamas, or Blanka’s bottarga.

Unfortunately, this news came amid controversy. The thing is that players discovered that each outfit costs 300 Fighter Coins (the game’s premium currency). Although it is an appropriate value, the problem lies in the way the currency is sold in-game.

The new Street Fighter 6 skins are cool and expensive

Street Fighter 6 Premium Coins, which can only be obtained with real money, are sold in the following packages:



250 Fighter Coins ― $4.99 USD

610 Fighter Coins ― $11.99 USD

1250 Fighter Conis ― $23.99 USD

2750 Fighter Coins ― $49.99 USD

The problem with this scheme is that there is no direct way to buy 300 Fighter Coinsso it is necessary to spend $10 USD or more to get a skin. If you purchase the package $11.99 USDwe could obtain 2 outfits and we would have a surplus of 10 coins that are not enough to purchase another product.

Microtransactions make an appearance in Street Fighter 6

According to the reports, they are necessary 5400 Fighter Coins to buy the third costume for all the characters, which represents an approximate expense of almost $100 USD (the equivalent of acquiring 2 packages of 2750 coins). This means that we must spend almost double what the base game costs to obtain the new skins.

Naturally, the community is upset and lashed out at Capcom. Players also criticized the fact that it is impossible to get all the outfits in one discounted package, meaning they must be purchased separately and at full price. Unlike Outfit 2, they also cannot be unlocked through World Tour mode.

But tell us, do you agree with the fans’ criticism? Let us read you in the comments.

Street Fighter 6 is available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Click on this link to read more news related to him.

