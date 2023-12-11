Under the title ‘The Netflix slam’, the most followed streaming platform continues to open the door to live sport. It is a relatively common practice in the United States, but it had barely arrived in Spain with all its possibilities (Netflix had experimented with it last November, with golfers and Formula 1 drivers competing in golf in ‘The Netflix Cup’. ). Just a few weeks later, Netflix announces an exclusive tennis championship that will be held in Las Vegas on March 3 at 9:00 p.m. and that will pit Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz against each other.

On the other side of the Atlantic it is common for sport to be seen streaming. For example, NFL football is every Thursday on Prime Video, NHL hockey is seen live on the specialized platform ESPN+, and MLS, the soccer league of the United States and Canada, can be seen with a subscription special on Apple TV+ (the latter is also accessible with the service from Spain). Prime Video, for example, is also associated in certain countries with Fox Sports, and competitions such as NASCAR or UEFA are accessible on the platform.

In fact, the trend is unavoidable. For example, in February of this year, Disney announced 7,000 layoffs, but at the same time it talked about dividing its audiovisual business into three: Disney Entertainment, which would include the entire film, television and streaming business; ESPN, which would include both pay television and the OTT platform; and, finally, the division of parks and experiences. The first quarter of 2023, ESPN closed with average income per subscriber of 14% more than in the same period of the previous year, that is, the interest in consuming live sports in a quick and accessible way It is evident in the streaming market.

In Spain, sport continues to be premium content, at least the most important competitions. We are faced with a labyrinth of rights that are distributed between Movistar Plus+, Orange, Vodafone and the DAZN platform. Streaming platforms like Prime Video are completely outside of major competitions, and the most they aspire to is to give access to other platforms, as Prime Video does with DAZN.

That is why Netflix’s move is unique and important: since it does not intend to enter the bidding war for football rights but it has considerable financial muscle, You can organize your own sports shows to break through In that area, let the public also associate their image with sports. For the future, Netflix announces athletics, rugby and NASCAR competitions, although there are no details. And along the way, you will experiment with the technical challenges that live streaming entails, and which has already given the platform some displeasure.

Let’s not forget that Prime Video is ahead in this sense thanks to its broadcasts of the ‘Operación Triunfo’ galas, as demanding as those that traditional television did in its day. Very clearly, and this is demonstrated by “thefts” from traditional television like this ‘OT’ or ‘Every man for himself’, it is a path that streaming is interested in exploring. And this tennis match is another giant step towards that.

Header: Netflix

In Xataka | 13 premiere movies and series to watch in December 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and streaming