The reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI was crazy and demonstrated all the expectations surrounding the new release from Rockstar Games. The world of entertainment has changed a lot since that first GTA V trailer in 2011, currently, there are those who are willing to pay millions to have the game before everyone else.

Video: Grand Theft Auto VI – Presentation Trailer

GTA VI is so anticipated that a streamer offers $1 million to play it first

Continuing with its essence as a work of satire and parody of United States society at a certain time, Grand Theft Auto VI will represent the fervor that exists on social networks and the crazy things that users are capable of committing to gain attention and likes. Of course this coincides with a period in which streamers are at the top, thanks to those same networks and streaming platforms, and one of them has launched an interesting offer to Rockstar Games.

Hello @Xwatch Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 pic.twitter.com/smzxOLhh4o — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2023

xQc wants to play GTA VI just 24 hours before its release

The famous streamer Felix “xQc” is Polish He revealed in one of his broadcasts that he is willing to pay Rockstar Games $1 million to play GTA VI in advance. However, xQc doesn’t really want a privileged deal, as he assures that he will give that amount to the company if he can play the new GTA just 1 day before it comes out.

Do not miss it: GTA 6: the real Florida Joker threatens Rockstar Games

xQc’s proposal reflects the hype around GTA VI, but that same expectation confirms that it will be very difficult for anyone to get their way if they want to try the game exclusively before everyone else. The thing is that this is one of the most anticipated video games of all time and its initial sales will surely be a success but they will take place in an era in which sales and distribution processes result in early arrivals to players, while Sales embargoes are increasingly less respected.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News