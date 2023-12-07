After a wait of more than a decade, Rockstar Games finally shared the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 earlier this week. Millions of fans are very excited and eager to know more details, but one piece of news disappointed a sector of the community. And yes, one of the great stars of Twitch is in that group.

The company confirmed in the trailer that the game will hit stores sometime in 2025. Additionally, he revealed that it will be available for Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5so it is theorized that it will be an exclusive for next-gen consoles, at least in its initial launch.

Of course, the absence of versions for PC and old-generation consoles disappointed a sector of the community. While GTA 6 is likely to debut on PC at a later date, players have already expressed their displeasure online.

Twitch streamer Asmongold criticizes the lack of a PC port of Grand Theft Auto 6

Asmongold, popular content creator with over 3.5 million followers on Twitch, reacted to the open-world video game’s teaser in a recent livestream. “I didn’t really know what to think, but yeah, this is way better than I expected. This is great. This is amazing,” he noted.

Although he was very excited about the progress, the streamer regretted the absence of a port for computers. Furthermore, he expressed his idea that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are mediocre when compared to a PC. Of course, he states that he will play GTA 6 when it is available, regardless of the platform.

“If it comes out for a console, I will play it on consoles… I have a console. But it’s annoying, obviously it’s annoying. You know, the consoles are fine, but they are mediocre computers actually,” the famous American streamer told his followers.

At this time, it is unknown that Grand Theft Auto 6 will come to PC at some point. If we consider that GTA IV, GTA V and Red Dead Redemption came to computers after their original release on consoles, it seems very likely that history will repeat itself. Meanwhile, scammers are already trying to trick players with fake downloads.

GTA VI will arrive in 2025

But tell us, do you agree with Asmongold’s words? Will you wait for a hypothetical PC release or will you play the title on consoles? Let us read you in the comments.

GTA 6 is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. You can find more news related to him if you click on this link.

