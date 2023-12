“He never minced his words, not even to the municipality. He did everything he could to help people. The municipality of Zwolle does the same, but there are all kinds of rules. Joop had much less interest in those rules, he wanted just help.” For his tireless efforts, Van Ommen received the city’s Medal of Honor in 2009, around the opening of De Herberg. “By standing up for their interests in Zwolle society, he has given them a voice and a face.”