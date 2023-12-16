The Duffer brothers are working on a play that will be a spin off of the Stranger Things series.

Stranger Things season five will be one of the most impressive

Currently, many fans are waiting for the fifth season of Stranger Things, since the story plans to come to an end, but being one of the best mystery series on Netflix, the platform wants to go one step further with this title. The followers of the saga They won't have to say goodbye permanently. of the characters and the universe that have conquered millions of viewers around the world. And Netflix has announced that it is preparing several spin-offs of Stranger Things in the format of theatrical workssomething that will be different from what users of the platform are normally used to.

In other words, it is a innovative and ambitious proposal, which seeks to offer a new way to enjoy Stranger Things and delve deeper into its fascinating universe. The spin-offs of theatrical works will feature un luxury casttop-notch direction and spectacular production, so we'll tell you all the details below.

Stranger Things will present theatrical works

Los theatrical spin-offs from Stranger Things will be canon, but they will tell original and unpublished stories, starring some of the most beloved characters in the series. Thus, we will be able to see Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Hopper and others face new challenges and threats on the scene, with a spectacular and surprising staging. Of course, as they would be works, the characters They will be played by other actors during presentations.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the creators of Stranger ThingsMatt Duffer and Ross Duffer have expressed their enthusiasm for this new project, which will allow them explore other facets and possibilities from the world of Stranger Things.

“This season, it's like the first season on steroids. It's the biggest it's been in terms of scale, but it's been a lot of fun because everyone is back together in Hawkins: the kids and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in the first season. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it… Outside the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the work. -Matt Duffer.

The Duffer Brothers will be the producers executives of the theatrical spin-offs, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment. On the other hand, the artistic direction will run a cargo de Stephen Daldrywinner of three Olivier Awards and four Oscar nominations, while the production work will be by Sonia Friedman Productions, one of the most prestigious theater companies from United Kingdom.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Netflix, Stephen Daldry and Sonia Friedman to bring Stranger Things to the theater. It is a unique opportunity to expand the story and characters we have created for the screen, and to offer an immersive and different experience to our fans “We believe theater is the ideal medium for telling stories of horror, mystery and adventure, and we can't wait to see how our creative team brings the Upside Down to life on stage.”

For her part, Sonia Friedman has highlighted the wealth and the potential of the Stranger Things universe to create an incredible theatrical work. This means that we are facing a large project that possibly give it more longevity to one of the most important sagas in all of Netflix.

“The world and mythology of Stranger Things has provided rich and fertile ground to create an incredible story for the stage. The Duffer Brothers have built a huge following around the world for good reason, and a world-class creative team world has drawn on his limitless imagination to dream up an incredibly exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the Stranger Things canon, this new play begins in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story, for now. I'm delighted to be reunited with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant partners at Netflix, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans to the theater and moviegoers to the realm of Stranger Things “.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow es el primer spin-off teatral de Stranger Things and will premiere in London's West End in 2023, although it is not ruled out that they could reach other countries in the future. Tickets will go on sale soon on the official website of the play. Without a doubt, it is a unique opportunity and not to be missed for lovers of the serieswho will be able to enjoy a new way of experiencing the magic and terror of Stranger Things.

