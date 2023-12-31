The developers of the series have thus reacted to the most popular hypothesis about the end of season 5.

Stranger Things resumes filming its final season and speculation increases.

Stranger Things has achieved global success thanks to its incredible story of fiction and adventure, fused with the eighties aesthetic that characterizes the series and its characters. The strength of the characters, especially the child protagonists, has generated a emotional bond with the audience who now eagerly awaits the premiere of the fifth and final season of the series.

After the Hollywood strikes, the Stranger Things team returns to the filming sets in early 2024 to film the final season. The biggest names have been confirmed again and speculations are increasing about the ending that the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, will have prepared.

As the premiere of season 5 approaches, more theories are coming to light among the fans who conspire about what the final chapter will be like. One of these theories, the what stronger It was ringing, refers to the game Dungeons & Dragons. Those faithful to this belief affirm that the ending will reveal that everything has been nothing more than a game of the popular game from the eighties that the Hawkins children protagonists like so much.

Given this, In an interview with Metro.co.uk the showrunners have firmly responded that no, has nothing to do with some kind of dream from which everyone wakes up. Furthermore, Ross Duffer added that They have known for a long time where they want to direct the series., and therefore the end of this. In addition, series actor David Harbor also ruled out this theory, defining the end of the series as something “very real.”

A detail worth highlighting is that Netflix has produced the stage adaptation of a Stranger Things prequel called Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The interesting thing has come from the hand of one of the scriptwriters, Kate Tefrywhich states that in the play There are many references to the fifth season of the series.

It is clear that Tefry's statements, added to the delay in the production of the fifth season, have only fueled the imagination of the fans that for now they will have to wait a little more.

