One of the Stranger Things actors explains why Bob Newby’s character will not be in the final season.

Sean Astin, known for films like The Goonies or The Lord of the Rings, played Bob Newby in Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series. At the Los Angeles Comic-Con he explained why his beloved character won’t be returning for the long-awaited final season. Despite being a fan favorite, Astin ruled out a triumphant return in season 5, even when the possibility of a flashback reviving Bob in happier times was raised.

“Fans were like, ‘Are you going to be in Stranger Things? And I said: No, I’m dead. But why couldn’t they do a flashback for Season 5 to a happier time? I know why they won’t. Because it will be Hopper and Joyce, and they won’t want to remember a time when she was really happy (laughs).” She told TD.

His fate was destined to be tragic.

Since his introduction in season 2, Bob Newby became a beloved character, but his fate was sealed to allow the relationship between Joyce and Hopper to develop. This decision, although shocking, allowed the story to focus on the connection between the main characters.

Although his presence will not be in season 5, Bob Newby’s story continues in a new theatrical prequel in London’s West End, called Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Set in Hawkins in 1959, the play explores Bob, Joyce and Hopper’s final high school years, providing more depth to their lives before the events of season 1 of the series.

In addition, the play also introduces Patty Newby, Bob’s sister, and promises to delve into their family dynamics, including the relationship between the brothers and Bob’s adventures with his radio show, a key piece in the formation of the AV Club in Hawkins Middle School.

This exciting look at Bob Newby’s story offers a broader look at his life and connections, exploring his past without disrupting the development of the highly anticipated season 5 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

