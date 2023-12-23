A horror veteran could join for the final chapters of the Netflix phenomenon.

Stranger Things would look for horror veterans for its final season

The streaming platform Netflix is preparing the fifth and final season of one of its greatest series. Indeed it is about Stranger Things, which may not arrive until 2025, although its expectation is lived every day. In fact, now that production of the series has resumed after the end of the writers' and actors' strikes, Updates on your status do not stop happening.

According to information from Jeff Sneider collected in Comicbook, the former executive producer of The Walking Dead, Frank Darabont, is in talks to direct two episodes of the fifth season of Stranger Things. For the series, it would be great news as it is a great writer and producer, known for Life Sentence (1994), The Green Mile (1999) and Stephen King's The Fog (2007).

Darabont could offer a new perspective for Stranger Things in the odd episode of its final season, of which no details about its story have emerged, although they have anticipates being a blockbuster-style epic and a fitting send-off for its characters.

Stranger Things prepara spin-offs

If The Walking Dead ended its main series followed by new series that continue the story of its characters, the next one starring Rick and Michonne, Stranger Things has already anticipated theatrical spin-offs that will be canon by telling original and unpublished stories starring some of the most beloved characters in the series. In this way, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Hopper and others will be able to face new challenges and threats on the scenewith a spectacular and surprising staging, although played by other actors.

Luckily, the progress in the pre-production of Stranger Things 5 ​​will reveal the team behind an entire show that sooner or later will end up arriving on Netflix. Will be Frank Darabont among the lucky ones?

