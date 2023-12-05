Everdingen junction, you probably know that name from the traffic jam reports. This is where the busy A2 and A27 highways come together, meaning you involuntarily have to participate in the polonaise during rush hour. Except if you take the exit at Vianen and enter via Lexmond, which apparently about 600 to 700 cars per hour do during rush hour. The municipality is fed up with cut-through traffic and is taking rigorous measures.

You will soon be able to take the exit at Vianen on the A2 with impunity and drive a long way inland, but as soon as you want to drive onto the highway at Lexmond, you will receive a fine of 109 euros. On weekdays from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, there is an entry ban on the roads leaving the village of Lexmond. There are cameras that hand out the fines.

You cannot leave Lexmond on the A27 side

The aim is of course to prevent cut-through traffic, but if you happen to be having coffee in Lexmond during the weekday afternoon and you want to get on the A27 after 3 p.m., you will get a fine at home. So you are more or less confined to the village, or you have to take a 20 kilometer detour via the A2. In 2024, the fine for this violation will be as much as 120 euro.

It is not the intention to introduce a kind of lockdown in Lexmond every weekday afternoon. Residents and people who work in Lexmond are given an exemption to leave the village. You can also apply for a day exemption, but you have to think about that exactly. In any case, a spontaneous visit to Lieke on Monday afternoon is no longer an option.

Not all residents agree with the measure. In the AD, a garage owner sketches a scenario of a customer who comes to pick up his car from an emergency repair – who can actually no longer pick up his car in the afternoon. Or this customer has to take a detour via the A2 to go home. By the way, the cameras will first issue warnings. The system will become active sometime in March.