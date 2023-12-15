Attacking midfielder, 17 years old, Pietro has talent but also a “fault”: he is the nephew of one of the most ferocious bosses in Italy. And so his career becomes a nightmare, between unofficial truths, complaints, media hype and banners

A family tree has no faults. But it has roots and branches. Its form is simplified in the graphic and virtual reconstruction of the structure of a family, going back along the course of History and bringing with it – like a river – the transparent and polluted water, the light if there was one and the debris, when they appeared. This is a story that has vague outlines and – as happens with certain paintings – you have to take a step back to have a clearer vision. It is a recent news story, dating back to March 2021. In the sea of ​​news chasing each other online, one talks about a boy who was excluded from a football team – a club that plays professional football – because of his surname of him. Out of guilt, it would be more correct to say. The boy's surname is Santapaola. And Santapaola is not just any surname.