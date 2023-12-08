If you are a fan of real-time strategy (or RTS) games in Spanish, you surely remember Stormgate. Yes, we are referring to that free-to-play title presented at Summer Game Fest 2022 that was developed by former members of Blizzard and they want to bring back the golden age of the genre. Well, the project reappeared at The Game Awards 2023 with exciting news, such as its release window.

According to the official announcement by Frost Giant Studios, Stormgate will debut in Steam Early Access sometime in the summer of 2024. This is a period in which the game will be available for free for anyone who wants to try it.

But, if it’s free-to-play, why call it an Early Access release? The answer is simple: the developers do not believe that it is ready to be considered version 1.0. Thus, it is a development period in which they will seek to receive feedback from the community and then deliver the best possible experience.

If you’re wondering when Stormgate version 1.0 will debut, we have good news and bad news. The bad thing is that Frost Giant Studios still does not have a defined date for its release. The good news is that this is because work is underway on the game and, in the words of its director, Tim Campbell, Stormgate will debut “when it’s ready.”

StormGate wants to revive the golden era of RTS with a free proposal

Gaming and film stars collaborated on Stormgate

That wasn’t the only Stormgate news shared at The Game Awards. It turns out that Simu Liu, an actor best known for his participation in films such as Shang-Chi, Barbie and Kim’s Convenience, presented a new preview of the game.

In the trailer we can see that Liu, who is a veteran RTS player, will appear in Stormgate playing Warz, the leader of the Infernal Host army. He is a character that you will see many times during the story of Stormgate, which will evolve over time.

“When we found out that Stormgate was in development and that it was from the same people who made the games I loved as a kid (and adored in many ways), I was excited and wanted to see if I could be involved. “said Simu Liu. “The most exciting thing about Stormgate is that it was created by people who love RTS. This is a game that, in its DNA, is all the games he loved as a child. I feel like there’s nothing more authentic than that.”

We take advantage of talking about history to tell you that there is good news for Warcraft and StarCraft fans. It turns out that Chris Metzen, Blizzard legend and one of those responsible for creating some of its best universes, co-wrote the Stormgate story. Thus, everything indicates that the RTS will have all the flavor of the golden era of the genre.

It is worth mentioning that Stormgate has a Kickstarter campaign in which it is raising funds for its development. You can learn more about it if you click here.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to play Stormgate upon release? Tell us in the comments.

Stormgate is coming to PC sometime in 2024 in Early Access. You can learn more about this RTS if you click here. On the other hand, here you will find all our coverage of The Game Awards 2023.

Related Video: Stormgate – Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News