Suara.com – The West Jakarta Metro Police Narcotics Unit arrested 3 couriers for methamphetamine narcotics from the international Malaysian-Indonesian network. The three are LH (39), YL (48), and AM (45).

West Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner M Syahduddi, said that the three suspects tried to trick the officers by sending methamphetamine using 20 liter water jerry cans.

“The three suspects cut a hole in the bottom of the jerry can so they could put crystal methamphetamine inside,” said Syahduddi, while in his office, Thursday (28/12/2023).

Syahduddi said, from the suspects' confessions, the methamphetamine was deliberately brought from Malaysia to Indonesia to be distributed in the West Jakarta area.

“Deliberately brought to Jakarta for New Year's Eve. “The distribution area is Jakarta,” he said.

One jerry can, continued Syahduddi, contained 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. A total of 30 kilograms of methamphetamine were confiscated by his party.

The suspects told officers they received wages worth IDR 100 million for one jerry can.

“So there were 3 jerry cans multiplied by 3, a total of IDR 300 million, which they then divided up,” said Syahduddi.

As a result of their actions, the three suspects were charged under Article 114 paragraph (2) Sub Article 112 paragraph (2) Juncto Article 132 paragraph (1) Law of the Republic of Indonesia Number 35 of 2009 concerning Narcotics with the threat of the death penalty, or life imprisonment.

“And or a maximum prison sentence of 20 years,” said Syahduddi.