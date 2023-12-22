The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) updated the quotas of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) on cigarettes, gasoline and soft drinks for 2024, so their price will have an upward adjustment as of January 1, 2024 .

In information published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the agency recalled that the IEPS update is in line with the inflation recorded in the country in recent months, which is supported by article 17-A of the Federal Tax Code.

Thus, the IEPS quota for cigarettes, gasoline and soft drinks will rise 4.32% in the next yearon par with the inflation observed until November 2023, according to Inegi data.

This is what you will pay for gasoline, cigarettes and soft drinks in 2024

According to the Ministry of Finance, next year the price of cigarettes will go from having an IEPS quota toe 0.5911 to 0.6166 pesos. In the case of Magna gasoline, the tax rate was adjusted to 6.1752 pesos per liter, while for Premium and Diesel fuel it was increased to 5.2146 and 6.7865 pesos per liter, respectively.

In the case of flavored drinks or soft drinks, the IEPS quota that they will have in 2024 will be 1.5737 pesos per liter, from one of 1.5086 pesos registered for the fiscal year 2023. The IEPS is a tax that has the purpose of discouraging the consumption of certain products because they are considered harmful to health or the environment, as in the case of cigarettes or gasoline.

In 2024, the SHCP foresees a collection of almost 688 thousand 83.6 million pesos from IEPS, of which at least 66% is estimated to have entered the treasury coffers from gasoline consumption. Until the end of the third quarter of 2023, the government reported 328 thousand 364.6 million pesos for the IEPSthat is, 29 thousand 150.8 million pesos less than what was programmed by the Treasury.

