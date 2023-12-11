Suara.com – Approaching the new year which also coincides with the year-end holiday period, the Government ensures that the stock of 3 kilograms of LPG gas and fuel is still safe.

This statement was made by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, when asked about the possibility of high LPG and fuel consumption momentum occurring just before Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024.

“There is a lot of stock, enough stock (3kg gas). Now it is above 400,000 tons, enough for more than 17 days,” said Arifin as quoted by Antara in Jakarta, Monday (11/12/2023).

Arifin also said that fuel stocks were also safe. Even so, he admitted that he still had to anticipate the possibility of queues to buy fuel, especially diesel, ahead of Christmas and New Year.

“BBM is safe, we are anticipating queues for diesel, especially those that we have to regulate,” he said.

Previously, PT Pertamina Patra Niaga guaranteed the readiness of energy facilities and services for the community ahead of the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 holidays.

Pertamina Patra Niaga Regional Marketing Director Mars Ega Legowo Putra said, Pertamina Patra Niaga’s role is to provide the best service and anticipate unexpected things related to people’s movements during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Weather conditions are one of the main concerns. Apart from that, the movement of people will also be very large and divided into several activities, including traveling home, traveling, celebrating Christmas and celebrating New Year spread across several points,” he said in his statement, Monday ( 11/12/2023).

In anticipation of community movement, his party has prepared a number of facilities and services to serve the community during the Christmas and New Year period.

“Apart from all the preparations and additional services, we urge the public, for the sake of smooth running, it is best to fill up a full tank of fuel before leaving for home. Then, before leaving the house, make sure that the LPG regulator on the gas stove is removed, to avoid unwanted incidents. Ega said. (Between)