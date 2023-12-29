Milan stock exchange: opens cautiously higher, Ftse Mib +0.18%

The Milan Stock Exchange opens the last session of the year with a cautious rise, in line with the other European stock exchanges. After the first trades, the Ftse MIb index rose by 0.18% to 30,386 points. The feeling is that for 2023 the game is now over with the operators having already carried out all the position adjustments in a very positive year for the markets. Investors remain convinced that the cycle of monetary tightening is now over and that the Fed and ECB can start easing rates already within the first quarter of 2024. Among the largest capitalized stocks, Moncler leads the gains, which advances by 0 ,54%. Ferrari did well, growing by 0.49%. There were also purchases on Unipol (+0.46%) in the financial sector and on Brunello Cucinelli (+0.40%) in the luxury sector. The worst stock is Banca Mps which falls by 0.71%. Among the other banks, Unicredit marks +0.16%, Intesa Sanpaolo +0.15% and Banco Bpm +0.13%. Tenaris (-0.46%), Amplifon (-0.38%) and Prysmian (-0.29%) sold.

European stock markets: futures are rising

After a session in which they closed weak and mixed, also weakened by thin trading in view of the holidays, the European stock markets are heading towards open the last session of 2023 on the rise. The futures are in fact positive: those on the Eurostoxx 50 advance by 0.15%, those on the Dax gain 0.12% while those on London 0.04%. Contracts on the Cac40 are up 0.13%.

Government bonds: spread rising at opening

After the holidays, the spread opens higher at 165 points against 160 in last Friday's session. The rate of return remained below 3.6% at 3.592% compared to 3.544% last week. In any case, the rate is set to close the month of December with the largest monthly decline since 2013.

