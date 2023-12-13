Stock markets, Europe cautious on Fed day. MPS stands out in Piazza Affari

Positive start to the session stock market which at this stage is doing better than the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index marks +0.26% at 30,420 points. Business Square however, he remains with a great attitude caution, awaiting new elements regarding the macro situation and the path to easing the monetary tightening. The Fed’s decision is scheduled today, which will leave rates unchanged, while the president will attend the following press conference Powell it should give indications on the future path. The ECB meeting is scheduled for Thursday. For the macro data instead today it is the turn of industrial production in the eurozone, seen decreasing in October; negative data from the United Kingdom where GDP surprisingly fell in October.

Amplifon on the rising list (+1%) after the acquisition in Uruguay; in energy Enel moves with a +0.6%, Terna is also up, Erg +0.8%, Eni scores -0.2%. Banking stocks were mixed with Bpm losing 1.4% today, leaving the gains made yesterday after the presentation of the plan on the ground; on Mount Paschi (+0.6%), Unicredit (+0.7%), Intesa made little move. Among the other blue chips, Stm, Prysmian, Fineco, Cnh, Interpump did well, while Tim lost 0.5% and Saipem rose by 1%. In the automotive sector Iveco -0.6%, Stellantis +0.6%.

Lo spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens stable, with the bond market betting on the start of monetary easing as early as the beginning of 2024. The differential stands at 177.5 points, in line with yesterday’s close. The rate is 3.982%. The last BTP auction of the year is scheduled for today, with the issuance of up to 6 billion euros of 3 and 7 year bonds. At the close of yesterday, the yields on the two maturities were at their lowest levels in a year. On the currency markets, the euro opens slightly below 1.08 dollars. The single currency changes hands at 1.0783 dollars (-0.07%) and is up against the yen at 157.32 (+0.20%). The dollar/yen exchange rate also rose to 145.87 (+0.31%).

