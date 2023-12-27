Stock market, Milan breaks through 30 thousand points in 2023 and sets the record since 2008. Analysis of the last 12 months

Business Square she had never been so fit in the last 15 years. L’Ftse Mib (Financial times stock exchange Milan), last December 5th it set a real record by breaking the wall of 30 thousand points as it had not done since June 2008. It had been some time since the Milan Stock Exchange was showing signs of recovery, but these exceeded the expectations of many analysts. Going into detail, on 23 December 2022, the index marked 23,877 points on the graphs. Today, however, it records 30,347, for a total increase of over 27%.

READ ALSO: Ex Ilva, it's a total Mittal-Invitalia clash. There is a risk of being placed under commissionership

A result that is not at all obvious, considering that the other European markets received significantly lower scores. The Dax 30 of Frankfurt, for example, always taking into account the period from the end of December 2022 to the last days of 2023, grew by 20% from 13,940 to 16,715 points. Then follows the Cac 40. The Parisian index went from 6,504 points to 7,583 with a significant increase of 16.3%. Last place, however, for the FTSE 100 in Londonwhich gains approximately only 3% going from 7,473 to 7,697 points.

Returning to Milan, these numbers certainly certify a growing trust of the people international investors towards our economy and companies listed on the stock exchange. However, the fact that the Ftse Mib includes more banks than the lists of other European countries also affects the progress of the latter. The interest rate increases implemented by central bank european in recent months they have allowed institutions to earn a lot from mortgages and loans and therefore positively influence the overall trend of the index.

Despite the highest result in recent years, the Italian financial market is in fact suffering due to the increasingly lower number of companies going public and the delisting of others. In 2022 alone, a total of 23 companies said goodbye to the stock exchange. Among them stand out Atlantia, Exor e Catholic Insurance.

Piazza Affari, the strongest stocks of 2023

But which are the stocks that have earned the most in the last year? In first place, with an exploit of 83.5%, is the title of Unicredit. The bank led by Andrea Orcel it now stands at 24.36 euros per share.

Follows, second only for a short while, Leonardo. The Italian defense company also grew by 81.9% reaching 14.74 euros per share. In third place, however, Stellar. The leading automotive group in fact grew by 59.9%, reaching a value of 21.32 euros per share.

He finishes in fourth place Bper Bank, which during 2023 grew by 57.5% reaching 3.04 euros per share. Finally, in fifth place, another bank. Monte dei Paschi di Siena closes the ranking with an increase of 57.4%, just below Bper, stopping at 3.06 euros per share.

Subscribe to the newsletter