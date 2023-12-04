Stock market, Milan weak. MPS and Nexi did well. Stable spread

Weak start for the European stock exchanges. The slowdown in inflation in the Eurozone and the United States is fueling expectations of a rate cut in 2024 by the Fed and ECB. Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the US central bank could raise rates further, but added that its monetary policy is already in “tightening territory”. ù

At the moment, traders are almost 100% pricing in a first rate cut by the US central bank in May and by the European one in April. But there are also those who bet that the US central bank can reverse course as early as March, even if there is still a large group of those who think that it is unlikely Fed e Bce cut rates before the second half of next year. The Cac 40 index of Paris drops 0.22% to 7,330.15 points, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt travels on parity and the FTSE 100 in London loses 0.34% to 7,503.43 points. TO Business Square the Ftse Mib recorded a -0.03% in early trading at 29,919.76 points. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 174 basis points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.11%.

Bitcoin breaks through the $40,000 threshold: it hits a 19-month high

Bitcoin presses on the accelerator and returns above the threshold of 40,000 dollars for the first time this year, reaching the highest in 19 months. The cryptocurrency, supported by the imminent approval of a listed fund dedicated to bitcoin and by the bet on cutting interest rates in the United States, reached a high of 41,520 dollars (+4%), the highest since May 2022. at the beginning of the year the digital currency rises by 145%.

Gold soars to a new record above $2,100, investors are looking for safe assets

Gold leaps to a new record, surpassing the $2,100 per ounce mark and the previous high set in 2020 during the pandemic. Prices of the precious metal have risen for two consecutive months and accelerated with the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which pushed investors towards assets considered safer. Furthermore, “with bonds continuing to drive sentiment and yields falling, it appears gold can only go higher,” City Index analysts said. According to forecasts, the ounce will remain above $2,000 in 2024. February contracts gained 3.1% to $2,135.02 an ounce, only to then retrace slightly and currently trade at $2,101.

