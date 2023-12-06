Stock market, Piazza Affari still on the rise. Europe also did well

The European stock markets start another rising sessionin the wake of good performances recorded yesterday with Piazza Affari which exceeded the threshold of 30 thousand points. A fact that places the Milan Stock Exchange at the top of the Old Continent list rankings in 2023. On the Milanese list financials are positive (Generali +0.29%, Mps +1.64%, Intesa +0.37%, Unicredit +0.30%) and the industrial (Stellantis +0.66%, Leonardo +0.22%). Tim unchanged, while among the main energy companies, Enel and Eni are respectively +0.18 and -0.04 per ce

The stock markets are driven by expectations moves by central banks. On the eve of the event, Isabel Schnabel, considered one of the most rigorous members of the ECB board, defined a further increase in rates as “quite unlikely” due to the reduction in inflation. Words that the market interpreted as a warning sign for a reversal of monetary policy. For this reason, the dates of 13 and 14 December become particularly important, when the next meetings of the Fed and the ECB will take place.

Investors are therefore betting on a rate cut by the Eurotower starting from March and on an overall reduction of 150 basis points for the whole of 2024. Expectations for the moves of the Fed are also similar, which should lower US rates by 150 basis points with a first intervention in March. Overseas, attention is also paid to macroeconomic data: there is a wait for the ADP employment data.

Lo spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds opens decreasing at 174 points compared to 175.5 at yesterday’s closing. The ten-year rate stands below the 4% threshold at 3.990%.

