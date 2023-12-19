Stock market, Piazza Affari slightly rising

Slightly rising start for the stock market, in line with the rest of Europe. The index Ftse Mib scores +0.28% to 30,327 points. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt (+0.25%) e l’Ftse 100 of London (+0.32%). Flat, however, the Cac 40 of Paris (+0.05%).

Business Square always cautious at this end of the year, with the settlement of positions underway after an overall favorable 2023, while operators continue to question the timing of rate reductions by central banks.

Today is a poor day for macro data, apart from the final inflation reading for November in the Eurozone, with an expected figure of 2.4%, therefore down from 2.9% in October. Also pay attention to tomorrow's Ecofin with which the agreement for the new stability pact could be signed at the last minute, unless we choose to postpone the solution for six months.

On the price list, note the new increase in Tim (+0.7%) which is proceeding on the road to selling the fixed network. It goes back up Stm (+0,8%), bene Prysmian (+0.9%), gains for energy stocks with Enel +0,5%, Italgas +0,6%, Hera +1,2%, A2A +0.8%. Mixed banks with Bper declining and Unicredit +0.4%. They are Iveco e Cnh.

Spread under 170 points

Spreads falling at the start of the day: the differential between BTPs and German Bunds drops to 168 basis points compared to 171 at yesterday's close. The ten-year yield Italian stands at 3.71%.

