European stock markets flat, Milan slightly up. Spread below 175 basis points

Positive stock market at the start of the session, in line with the main European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib index scores +0.31% to 30,007 points. Piazza Affari is attempting an upward path after the start of the week which yesterday saw the indices close essentially unchanged. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt turns into parity earning 0.16% like the Cac 40 of Paris (+0.18%). However, decreasing l’Ftse 100 of London (-0.29%).

Operators await the macro indications of the services PMI for the main European countries and the Eurozone today, with forecasts of improvement, and in the afternoon the similar data from the USA. In China the Pmi services marked growth. On the rates front, an interview with the councilor is worth mentioning Bce Schnabel who closes the possibility of new rate increases, given the decline in inflation.

On the starting price list Pirelli which rises by 5.8% in the early stages. Some lift in the car for Ferrari which consolidates at the highs with +0.5%, good Iveco at +0.5%, down Stellar. In the banking field Understanding +0,6%, Mount Paschi insists on +0.9%. Oil companies recovering with Eni +0,7%, Saipem +0,8%, Tenaris +0.5%. Among the other blue chips ok Stmin the energy up Hera, Enel, Italgas.

Spread stable, 10-year yield collapses

Lo spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 173 points. The yield on the ten-year bond Italian stands at 4.04%.

