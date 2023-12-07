Stock market, Piazza Affari slightly down. Spread stable under 180 points

Start of session slightly down for the stock market, in tune with the rest of Europe. The Ftse Mib index marks -0.13% at 30,286 points. Piazza Affari is cautious in the early stages, after the recent increases that brought the index back above the 30,000 point threshold. While waiting for developments on the interest rate front, with operators starting to doubt the timing of the path to easing monetary tightening, keep an eye on the upcoming macro data.

Today will be the turn of industrial production of October in Italy, while the German data already released sees a drop of 0.4% in the month, against an expected rebound of +0.2%. Then on the calendar are the revised Eurozone GDP figures for the third quarter and unemployment benefits from the USA. There are few significant movements on the list, with some declines for the banks, with Bpm -1.1%, Bper -0.3%, Intesa -0.3%. Among the other blue chips, STM down 0.8%, Stellantis rises with +0.5%, Recordati, Saipem and Ferrari do well. In energy, Enel was up 0.3%.

Uneventful start for him spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds with the market ready to bet that the upward cycle of interest rates is now over. The differential stood at 174 points compared to 173 at yesterday’s closing, with the yield on Italian bonds below 4%, at 3.978%. A slow start for the euro below 1.08 dollars and at its lowest level since mid-November. To weigh, the ‘dovish’ remarks of the ECB conservative Isabel Schnabel which strengthened the belief that the European central bank could start cutting interest rates quicker than expected. Schnabel’s comments to Reuters indicated that further rate hikes were “rather unlikely” after the latest CPI report revealed a fall in the euro area inflation rate to 2.4% in November, marking the lowest figure in over two years and falling below the market consensus of 2.7%. The single currency changed hands at 1.0764 dollars (+0.02%) and lost 0.78% against the yen at 157.31. The dollar also slipped against the Japanese currency by 0.71% to 146.26.

Subscribe to the newsletter