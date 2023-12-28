Stock market, Piazza Affari on the rise. The spread is close to 160 points

Cautious rising start for European stock markets, in the wake of Wall Street and the prospect of a rate cut by the Fed as early as March 2024. In early trading, the Ftse 100 index in London advanced by 0.21% to 7,741.45 points, in Frankfurt the Dax it gains 0.18% to 16,772.95 points and in Paris the Cac40 gains 0.29% to 7,593.51 points. TO Business Square the Ftse Mib index achieved +0.29% at 30,510.25 points. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens stable at 157 basis points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 3.47%.